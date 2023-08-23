Years of severe drought have Forest Service reevaluating Crescent Lake Boat Launch redesign

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) — Due to several seasons of low water at Crescent Lake, the Crescent Ranger District said Wednesday it won't move forward with construction of a redesigned Crescent Lake Boat Launch as originally planned in the Crescent Lake Boat Launch and Infrastructure Project.

Crescent Ranger District staff said they will reevaluate the project design under current and expected future conditions to provide improved low-water launching opportunities.

"The new design will maintain the original project’s goal of providing safe and timely boat launching under increased use levels," the announcement said.

The Crescent Ranger District initiated the planning phase for the Crescent Lake Boat Launch redesign in 2021. During the subsequent two seasons, Crescent Lake’s average water level has dropped 15.9 feet below the levels of the past 20 years.

Years of severe drought in the Crescent Lake basin has resulted in low lake levels. It would take several years of well above average snowfall and precipitation to recover to more average lake levels, the ranger district said.

Other aspects of the Crescent Lake Boat Launch and Infrastructure Project not associated with the boat launch itself may be implemented.

For more information, please contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541)433-3200.