La Pine City Council seeking applicants to fill two council vacancies

La Pine

La Pine, Ore (KTVZ) -- Just over a month after seating a new council, La Pine's city council has two openings.

Two newly elected councilors, Alisha Powell and Dr. Scott Henderson, are stepping away for personal reasons.

Applications are now open to fill the positions on an interim basis through the end of 2022.

La Pine -- Oregon's youngest city, incorporated 15 years ago -- has five city council seats, including the mayor. City officials say council applicants must be a La Pine resident for at least one year. They also will be asked to meet with the council for an interview during the process.

Those interested can visit the city's website to print an application, or visit City Hall. For more information, contact City Hall at 541 536-1432 or info@lapine.oregon.gov with any questions.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with La Pine Mayor Daniel Richer about the openings and will have a full report starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.