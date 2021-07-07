La Pine auto repair business offers $5,000 reward for technician referrals

La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you're looking to make some extra cash, and know a good auto mechanic seeking work, a La Pine business is looking for help -- and willing to pay big to find it.

Integrity Auto Services is expanding and offering a "reward" of $5,000, if you can provide a successful referral for a certified auto technician.

According to the company's website, if the the job requirements are met, half the reward will be provided on the technician's first day of work. The other half will be given after a 90-day probationary period.