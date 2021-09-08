Two La Pine businesses struggle after fourth year of Labor Day weekend break-ins, thefts

La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two frustrated businesses In La Pine say they have been getting broken into every Labor Day holiday weekend for the past four years.

Peak Performance and La Pine Outdoor Power are in the same business park, off Finley Butte Road, and officials with the two say they are tired of the constant break-ins their businesses are going through.

Mark Sperling, owner of Peak Performance, said his business has experienced over $40,000 in losses in the past 10 years and is considering whether he will continue to stay in business if these break-ins continue.

Watch NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano speak with the owner of La Pine Outdoor Power about this weekends theft, which included two ATVs that were loaded onto a trailer by the suspects.