La Pine HS, community mourn volunteer coach, ‘dream volunteer’ ‘Mac’ McDaniel

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For more than 20 years, Robert "Mac" McDaniel volunteered at La Pine High School, running scoreboards for just about every sport at the school.

McDaniel passed away this week, two years after a kidney cancer diagnosis forced him to step away from coaching.

Becky DeForest, who works in the school's athletic department, called Mac a "dream volunteer" and that "everyone knew him."

