Cascades East Transit to launch third season of La Pine-Sunriver Free Summer Shuttle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit will launch a third season of the Route 31 Free Summer Shuttle starting Tuesday, May 31 with frequent service between La Pine and Sunriver through Labor Day, September 5.

The 2022 summer service will operate Monday-Friday and connect La Pine residents to employment, health care, shopping and recreation opportunities in Sunriver.

Route 31 bus stops in La Pine are located at 4th and Huntington, the La Pine Senior Activity Center, the Pine View Apartment complex at Highway 97 and Drafter Road, and Wickiup Junction. Bus stops in Sunriver are located at the Sunriver Resort along Great Hall Loop and the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC).

CET will host a summer season launch event at the La Pine Senior Activity Center (16450 Victory Way in La Pine) on Tuesday, May 31 from 9-11 am. Staff will provide Route 31 schedules, prizes, and refreshments for event participants and riders along the route.

“We are excited the Route 31 Free Summer Shuttle will stop at the Senior Center again this year,” said Jamie Donahue, Director of the La Pine Senior Activity Center. “Many of our residents used the service last summer to enjoy restaurants and walking paths in Sunriver and we are planning more trips using the free shuttle this season.”

CET worked collaboratively with partners in La Pine and Sunriver to design the route and promote the free shuttle to residents and businesses. Dan Youmans, President & Board Chair of the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, noted, “Community partners are thrilled to see the Route 31 Free Summer Shuttle return for a third season. The service provides a vital transportation link between La Pine and Sunriver for our local businesses during the busy summer months.”

“The Route 31 Free Summer Shuttle provides opportunities for La Pine and Sunriver residents to access jobs, medical appointments, grocery stores, and recreation activities without needing a personal vehicle,” mentioned Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair. “With gas prices at a record high, the free summer shuttle will help residents save money while traveling to and from their destinations this summer. I look forward to seeing this service return for a third season.”

The Route 31 schedule can be accessed at www.cascadeseasttransit.com. CET’s public transportation services are currently free with the exception of Mt. Bachelor, Ride the River, and Lava Butte recreation routes.