Brian Barringer named new principal at La Pine Middle School

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Monday the hiring of Brian Barringer to serve the next principal at La Pine Middle School.

“Brian Barringer has great experience as a principal at a small school setting and is known for building strong relationships with staff, students and the broader community,” said Cook. “Brian’s collaborative leadership style, paired with solid experience, will be a great fit for the school.”

Barringeris currently serving as Principal at Big Picture Learning College and Career Academy in Denver, Colorado, a position he has held for 3 years.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity to join an amazing staff at La Pine Middle School. I am thrilled to make this my new home, where I hope to work in collaboration with staff, students and the community to make the school the best it can be,” said Barringer.

Barringer previously served as an Assistant Principal for three years and he has six years of teaching experience at the middle school and high school levels. Barringer also served as an Athletic Director.

“I’m looking forward to working with middle school students. It’s such an important time developmentally as they prepare to move on to high school.” said Barringer. “I want the community to know that I will work my hardest to support our students every single day.”

Barringer will begin July 1, following Principal Matt Montgomery, who retired.

Additional Administrative Updates

In other administrative news, Bend-La Pine Schools recently announced: