Erin Trapp named new CEO of La Pine Community Health Center

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Community Health Center’s Board of Directors announced to staff Wednesday that Erin Trapp, current Director of Nursing, has been chosen to fill the role of chief executive officer upon Charla DeHate’s retirement in October.

Charla DeHate, current CEO, announced her retirement in April 2022—a decision that was difficult but necessary so that she can spend more time at home with her husband who is battling Parkinson’s disease.

Erin Trapp, BSN, RN, responded, “It is an honor to be chosen by the Board of Directors and it will be a privilege to lead this talented team. I would like to thank Charla for introducing me to Oregon and the opportunity to work for La Pine Community Health Center. I would also like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I look forward to continuing the mission and vision of the clinic.

Erin joined the LCHC team in October 2019 and has more than fourteen years’ experience in leadership of healthcare organizations, including three years as a director at a Federally Qualified Health Center.

“My heart is at peace knowing that Erin will be caring for the employees and the people of the communities we serve. I am pleased and proud to give my full support to endorse Erin as the next CEO of La Pine Community Health Center,” expressed Charla DeHate, current CEO.