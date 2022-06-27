8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An eight-hour standoff at a La Pine home that involved the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team ended early Monday morning with the arrest of a 42-year-old La Pine man on assault, burglary and other charges, deputies said.

Deputies got a report Sunday of a restraining order violation in progress at a home in the 16000 block of Sparks Drive, Sergeant Doug Jackson said. Investigating deputies learned the man was on a property he was restrained from due to an active restraining order, due to a former relationship with a woman.

Deputies went to the property around 4:30 p.m.to contact the man, but he fled into the house and barricaded himself inside, Jackson said. The sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the scene.

Deputies learned during further investigation the man allegedly assaulted and pointed a gun at another man who had been at the home earlier in the day.

SWAT members tried to contact the man through various means for eight hours, until he was taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The man was arrested and lodged at the county jail in Bend on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

More information could be released later as the investigation continues, Jackson said.