Coming to La Pine: Café meets live music venue meets taphouse

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Get ready, La Pine; A new taphouse is coming to town, with its own unique combination of elements. Located off Highway 97 in downtown La Pine, the Wetlands Taphouse is opening soon.

Owner Kodiak Malmstrom has a vision for a new taphouse with a food court, live music, games and a fire pit. He describes his idea as a café that meets a live music venue that meets a tap house. It's expected to have a variety of food, including pizza, chicken, seafood, and ethnic foods.

Malmstrom says he hopes to open on August 1.

Carly Keenan is meeting with Malmstrom to learn more about the taphouse. She'll have the full story on NewsChannel 22 at Five.