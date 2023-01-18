La Pine Library closing next week for remodeling; temporary location expected to open in late February

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) — After six years of planning and meeting with thousands of community members, the La Pine Library is about to undergo remodeling to bring the building and its resources into the 21st century.

The La Pine Library will close at the end of the day on Wednesday, Jan. 25, but a temporary space is being readied for library occupancy starting in late February. The updated and remodeled La Pine Library is scheduled to reopen to the public this fall.

A temporary La Pine Library will open in late February in the John C. Johnson building, which sits across the parking lot from the library (16405 B 1st Street, La Pine).

The library asks that customers hold their returns during the transition period (January 25, 2023–February date to be determined), or return them to the next-nearest library in Sunriver (56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver) or any other Deschutes Public Library location in Deschutes County.

No late fees will be charged for materials held during the transition period, and holds will be available once the temporary space opens in late February. You can learn more about the new library and get updates at www.deschuteslibrary.org/futurelibraries/lapine/.

“It took some searching to find a temporary space for the La Pine Library, but we’re happy to have found a building so close to our existing location,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “Library staff have worked hard to make the transition as smooth as possible. I’m glad we can offer this temporary location during remodeling as a way to continue supporting the La Pine community during this time.”

Updates to the La Pine Library include bright and open spaces that welcome customers with amenities such as flexible meeting and tutoring rooms, an enhanced children’s discovery space, improved lighting, a cozy fireplace and reading area and a large community gathering space.

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the Library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county.

In addition to building a new library in Redmond and updating the La Pine Library, bond funds are being used to remodel and update existing libraries in Downtown Bend, Sisters and Sunriver, as well as the construction of a new library at Stevens Ranch in east Bend to serve all Deschutes County residents.

Find more information about the Library’s bond-funded projects on its website: www.deschuteslibrary.org/futurelibraries