Realtor.com names La Pine one of top 10 ‘great affordable ski towns you’ve never heard of’

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The data team at Realtor.com found lesser known communities where ski slopes and amenities abound, and home prices are still reasonable, when compared to neighboring communities -- and La Pine ranks 10th on the list.

Finding a proper ski town means looking for three key factors, as Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development noted in its quarterly newsletter.

First, a combination of snow and terrain. That part alone narrows the geography to a few regions of the U.S.

Second, access to the mountains. La Pine is a short drive to both Mt. Bachelor and Willamette Pass Resort.

Third, the community. You want to look for a town that’s got a great, built-in community where most people are skiers or snowboarders.