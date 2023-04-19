New principals named for Rosland, La Pine elementary schools

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Wednesday the hiring of new principals to lead Rosland and La Pine elementary schools. Both will begin July 1.

Deborah Buduan will be Principal at Rosland Elementary. She currently is Principal at Scootney Springs Elementary in Othello, Washington, a position she has held since 2017. Prior to her current role, Buduan was the Assistant Principal at Scootney Springs for one year, and has15 years of classroom teaching experience.

“I am so excited to join the Rosland community. Supporting teachers and students in the critical work that happens each day in our schools is my passion, and I am eager to partner with Rosland teachers, staff and community in pursuit of excellence for our students,” Buduan said. “I look forward to getting to know students and staff and how I can best support the learning community.”

Megan Silvey will be the Principal at La Pine Elementary. Silvey is Assistant Principal at La Pine Elementary, a position she has held for two years. Prior to that, she served as the Student Services Coordinator at La Pine Elementary for six years, a classroom teacher there for four years, and was a Homeless Liaison for Bend-La Pine Schools for one year.

“La Pine is a great place to be. I live here, I raised my daughters here and I look forward to serving this community in a new capacity,” Silvey said. “As a relational person, I strive to encourage, support and strengthen the educators and students at La Pine Elementary School. Building strong relationships will allow our youth and community to thrive. I look forward to continuing the amazing work we are doing here.”

“Our elementary families in the La Pine area will be well served with Deborah Buduan and Megan Silvey leading these school communities,” Dr. Cook said. “It’s exciting when we find the right blend of experience, leadership skills and passion for educating children, and we found that with both of these administrators.”