La Pine’s American Legion Post 45 is getting some big upgrades, with community’s help

(Update: Adding comments from the commander, first vice)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The American Legion Post in La Pine is getting some big upgrades, and the community has been pitching in to help.

The American Legion is a non-profit founded in 1919 to help veterans. Its mission is to help military service men and women in times of crisis. The organization advocates for veterans to achieve careers, education and needed health care services.

"Our effort here in La Pine is really community outreach and making sure that our veterans get the help that they need," Post 45 Commander Curtis Cray said Thursday.

Post 45 has over 600 members.

First Vice Nathan Henson said, "My mom's uncle got me involved in the American Legion 20 some years ago. I've been a current member for the last eight years."

The log building that houses the post was built in 1976 and was in need of some upgrades. Log homes require upkeep such as re-chinking, which is putting a Styrofoam piece between the logs to insulate the building, as well as staining the logs for wood preservation.

Cray said, "We had enough funds for some of our efforts, and thankful for Richardson Log Homes to come in and finish the job for us, pro-bono."

Half of the building has already undergone work for the chinking and the ceiling. The whole process should be completed this summer, Cray said.

Along with upgrades to the building, they are working to pave the parking lot, and are trying to raise $25,000 to cover the cost.

Henson said, "Some of our older veterans in the wintertime, especially having to pave a parking lot will help them not fall and, you know, just make it a lot more safe for them."

Cray added they are also working to raise funds to replace the building's flooring, and remodel their kitchen.