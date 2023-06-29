ODOT holding online open house for public input on planned multi-use path between Lava Butte and La Pine

It will connect in coming years to a Bend-to-Lava Butte path

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation is holding an online open house as it seeks public comment on plans for a multi-use path along Highway 97 between Lava Butte and La Pine, connecting to a similar upcoming project extending north to Bend.

An online open house is now live for the Lava Butte to La Pine Multi-Use Path project. This new path will be a continuous route that will run parallel U.S. 97 and provide a safe and enjoyable route for those who wish to walk, bike, or roll instead of drive.

The online open house provides details about the plans and options between Lava Butte and La Pine and includes a survey to provide public comments, available until July 17. Two in-person open houses took place earlier this week.

The estimated cost of the Lava Butte-to-La Pine project is $5.6 million. The plan is to develop a low-stress bike and pedestrian connection between Lava Butte, Sunriver, and La Pine.

This project, combined with the planned Bend to Lava Butte Multi-Use Path and the recently completed U.S. 97: Wickiup Junction to 1st Street Multi-Use Path, will create a continuous multi-use path that runs next to Highway 97 from Bend to La Pine.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the ODOT project manager to learn about the public's feedback so far and what options are under consideration. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.