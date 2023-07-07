Manufactured home insurance rates expected to increase 40% in Oregon amid West Coast, US policy woes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Local insurance companies are on a "total lockdown" due to a 3-year long fire loss on manufactured homes, La Pine Farmers Insurance Agent Karen Brannon says. The consistent loss has made insurance companies not profitable.

Southern Deschutes County is feeling the most, as a majority of homes are manufactured. One La Pine resident told NewsChannel 21 his insurance premium rate recently jumped 42.5%.

Factors like fire risk and the type of area affect these rates, but one local insurance agent says there's much more.

For Farmers Insurance, they were told by their reinsurance company that they had too big of a footprint of manufactured homes in La Pine.

Insurance troubles on the West Coast are not new. Sate Farm earlier this year stopped accepting new applications for California property and casualty coverage, noting soaring wildfire and construction costs and a challenging reinsurance market. Allstate also said it stopped selling new home insurance properties last year, and similar 40% rate hikes are happening there.

The problems also mean major insurance companies have pulled out of Florida, leaving homeowners paying premiums nearly four times what others around the country are paying. Everything from climate change to hurricanes and inflation are factors.

Isabella Warren spoke with a Farmers Insurance agent to explain the problem insurance companies are facing in Deschutes County, and what homeowners can expect. Her report will air tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.