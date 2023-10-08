Update: Missing La Pine man found, taken to hospital for evaluation

(Update: Missing man found)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine man reported missing on Sunday, prompting a search and request for the public's assistance, was found Monday morning and taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend for evaluation, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Darrell Ray Love, 59, was located shortly before 9 a.m. Monday near the Cascade Meadows RV Resort, just north of La Pine, Sergeant Jason Wall said.

“The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance,” Wall added.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Love had left his camp near the intersection of Darlene and Rosland roads, Wall said earlier. He told a family member he would return to his camp but had not done so.

Love was last seen by staff at Gordy’s Truck Stop on Whitney Road around 3 p.m. Sunday, the sergeant said.

“According to Love’s family, Love has un-diagnosed mental health concerns related to memory,” Wall said in a news release.