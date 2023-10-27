Skip to Content
La Pine

More new, expanding businesses are coming to life in the La Pine-Sunriver area

Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine and Sunriver areas are seeing more growth through the emergence of new businesses in the area, while others expand and move to new locations.

Back in September, Legend Cider Co. in La Pine announced on Facebook that they are moving to a new location. The brewery is temporarily closed, but they are working on a new space on Bluewood Place. It will be opening this winter.

Denise Bryant, the previous owner of The Wooden Jewel, is offering certified appraisals for jewelry in Sunriver. Her new business, Db Appraisals, assesses the value of various items of jewelry, whether it's for insurance, inheritance or consignment purposes.

Jillian Fortner is speaking with Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development (SLED) Executive Director Patricia Lucas and some of the new, moving or expanding businesses in the region. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Jillian Fortner

