Bend councilors wrestle with homeless campsite removal policy

Focus is on campsite 'deemed unsafe' on NE Emerson Avenue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council, meeting in person for the first time in over a year due to the pandemic, discussed, debated and wrestled with one of the city's most challenging situation, the growing ranks of homeless, many living in campsites on the streets.

Councilors discussed the ongoing homelessness situation in the city with various service providers as they attempt to provide 500 shelter beds to those in need -- not an easy task.

With new numbers underscoring the growing problem of homelessness in Bend, and a new shelter in place, councilors were also briefed on a new city policy to remove some homeless camps if deemed unsafe for campers or the public.

According to the preliminary annual Point in Time homeless count, by the Homeless Leadership Coalition, homelessness in the region has seen a 13% increase from last year, with 169 unaccompanied youth, 891 adults 18+, and 89 veterans.

In partnership with NeighborImpact and the city, the Shepherd's House in Bend this week reopened its 70-bed, low-barrier shelter on Second Street.

Shepherd's House's Director of Emergency Services John Lodise says they have a goal or providing year-round services to those in need, but will only intake individuals between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for an overnight stay.

Associate City Attorney Elizabeth Oshel says they are attempting to address the ongoing problem at NE Emerson Avenue and Second Street in Bend as it has become a "matter of public concern.".

City Manager Eric King says the city is in the midst of a multi-year effort to increase mobility options,

design safer streets, and reduce or eliminate fatal and serious injuries on city streets, so a policy should be put in place to manage homeless camps.

The policy would set out steps and procedures the city manager will use to determine when to remove established campsites on city rights-of-way.

King says this is intended to be used to remove those established campsites on city rights of way that are having the greatest impact on public health and safety, including for those individuals residing or camping at a particular location.

Councilor Rita Schenkelberg says she hopes to avoid using a broad policy on all homeless camps, and that a specific policy could be put in place for Emerson Avenue, revisited after what is done there to see what needs changing.

