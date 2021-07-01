Skip to Content
Burning mattress found in SW Bend home’s driveway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A burning mattress was found in the driveway of a southwest Bend home early Thursday morning, and a resident put out the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene on Chuckanut Drive around 2 a.m.

Bend Fire & Rescue officials said one of the residents was alerted to the fire by a phone app connected to the front-door camera.

She told her husband, who successfully extinguished the blaze in front of their home with a garden hose.

The incident is still under investigation.

