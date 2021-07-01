Burning mattress found in SW Bend home’s driveway
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A burning mattress was found in the driveway of a southwest Bend home early Thursday morning, and a resident put out the fire with a garden hose.
Firefighters and police were called to the scene on Chuckanut Drive around 2 a.m.
Bend Fire & Rescue officials said one of the residents was alerted to the fire by a phone app connected to the front-door camera.
She told her husband, who successfully extinguished the blaze in front of their home with a garden hose.
The incident is still under investigation.
NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo will have more details in her report on Fox @ 4.
