Music on the Green, Redmond’s free concert series, returns to Sam Johnson Park

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond's popular Music on the Green concerts have returned to Sam Johnson Park.

Khrisma Carter, events director for the Redmond Chamber of Commerce said she's excited to bring the free summer concerts back to Redmond this year.

The 24th annual concert series, which has three more concerts this summer, was canceled last year and moved to the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center for social distancing requirements.

"They were gracious enough to allow us to go there, because they had different guidelines, being a county establishment," Carter said.

The remaining shows will now return to Sam Johnson Park-- Carter said it'll allow more people to enjoy the music.

"If they forget that it's happening and they're out and about, they definitely feel the vibe and the energy from the community radiating from this park. And it just brings them down (from the canyon)," Carter said.

The Redmond Chamber is still searching for vendors and food trucks to be part of the concert series.

"Typically, when we have vendors, we have the vendors set up in this area, like with the bounce houses, and paparazzi and Avon. Sometimes we have the parks and rec people down here with fun activities for the kids, or Deschutes Library. So it just really depends on who signs up for any particular concert series," Carter said.

The summer concerts begin around 5 p.m. on the day of the shows. Social distancing guidelines are in place, but Carter said the park is big enough for people to enjoy the shows at a safe distance from one another.

"So you definitely want to bring some low-rise chairs and blankets to hang out with the family. Bring your dogs and your pups. Just bring your whole family down. Its' a great time," Carter said.

If you'd like to sign up as a vendor or have your food truck serve at the event, and to check the remaining concert lineup, visit the Redmond Chamber of Commerce website.