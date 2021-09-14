Concerned parents protest outside Bend City Hall over proposed homeless camp

Local News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A proposed managed homeless camp in southeast Bend near two schools, has stirred backlash among parents, some of whom gathered at Bend City Hall for a protest Tuesday afternoon.

Roughly a month ago, Bend city councilors agreed to move forward with further examination of two proposed sites.

One is off northeast Ninth Street, between Bend Senior High School and Bear Creek Elementary School, but some parents are up in arms about the proposal.

NewsChannel 21 spoke live at 5 p.m. with a concerned Bear Creek Elementary parent and protest organizer Julie Connell to learn more.