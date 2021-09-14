Concerned parents protest outside Bend City Hall over proposed homeless camp
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A proposed managed homeless camp in southeast Bend near two schools, has stirred backlash among parents, some of whom gathered at Bend City Hall for a protest Tuesday afternoon.
Roughly a month ago, Bend city councilors agreed to move forward with further examination of two proposed sites.
One is off northeast Ninth Street, between Bend Senior High School and Bear Creek Elementary School, but some parents are up in arms about the proposal.
NewsChannel 21 spoke live at 5 p.m. with a concerned Bear Creek Elementary parent and protest organizer Julie Connell to learn more.
I see fat luke was there peddling his brand of dribble.
Only in Bend can I find two news articles on the same page, the first headline reading; “Bend welcomes Homeless cats and dogs.” And then the next one down “People of Bend protest homeless camps”.
I am homeless. What is it about me that is a threat to your children? Is it the reality that not everyone has the same quality of life? The majority of homeless people suffer from mental Health problems, and substance abuse issues, in turn can then cause a criminal record. Does everyone understand what it means to try and get a job, a vehicle, a place to live when you have a criminal record, PTSD, or some other crippling mental health disorder? Unfortunately we are judged. The same way these protestors are. If you don’t want homeless hear, than create homes for them. Every night there are enough empty beds around the u.s. for every homeless person to sleep, and they stay empty. It’s insane.
What is wrong with people? This is a horrible idea. Where do the people live who initiated this? I would be curious to know. Where do their family members attend school? Probably by the Jail would be better. Seriously.
Actually, a Veterans Village is taking shape by the jail, as we’ve reported. But more places are needed, officials say.