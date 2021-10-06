C.O. nonprofit Furnish Hope providing furniture for new Veterans Village in Bend

Local News

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Furnish Hope is a nonprofit organization that provides and installs furnishings and household essentials to families in need throughout Central Oregon.

Presently, they working to provide and install furniture for the Central Oregon Veterans Village in Bend to help welcome currently unhoused veterans into their transitional homes. Thy organization will be furnishing five Veterans Village cabins this week, but the project will be ongoing.

Teams from the community such as Summit Soccer Girls, First Interstate Bank and The Embrace Foundation will be joining Furnish Hope in assembling and placing the furniture.

The nonprofit is also accepting to donations to further their efforts. They accept used furniture, housewares, kitchen essentials, linens, other home good, and financial donations. Drop-offs are Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. at 1006 SE 9th Street in Bend.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo will be speaking with the organizers to find out details about the process.

Her report will be on Fox @ 4.