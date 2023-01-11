Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 5:45 PM

No-kill shelter in Prineville to hold fundraiser for new building, expanded space for animals

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of the Ochocos is reaching out and asking folks to attend their upcoming fundraiser, in hopes of being able to open a brand new facility by spring of next year.

 "So March 25th is our Casino Night. One of our biggest fundraisers of the year is at Carey Foster Hall, and if you're interested in the Texas Hold 'Em or silent auction, give the shelter a call," shelter Manager Jessica Williams said Wednesday.

Williams talked about what the expanded facility will provide: "There will be a completely separate dog area from the cat area, an admin building where we would have adoption rooms for the meet and greets."

The "dog wing" will be the first building to break ground, and construction is expected to begin early next year.

If you'd like to become a sponsor of one of the shelters' upcoming events, you can find out more information and the Humane Society of the Ochocos at their website.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content