No-kill shelter in Prineville to hold fundraiser for new building, expanded space for animals

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of the Ochocos is reaching out and asking folks to attend their upcoming fundraiser, in hopes of being able to open a brand new facility by spring of next year.

"So March 25th is our Casino Night. One of our biggest fundraisers of the year is at Carey Foster Hall, and if you're interested in the Texas Hold 'Em or silent auction, give the shelter a call," shelter Manager Jessica Williams said Wednesday.

Williams talked about what the expanded facility will provide: "There will be a completely separate dog area from the cat area, an admin building where we would have adoption rooms for the meet and greets."

The "dog wing" will be the first building to break ground, and construction is expected to begin early next year.

If you'd like to become a sponsor of one of the shelters' upcoming events, you can find out more information and the Humane Society of the Ochocos at their website.