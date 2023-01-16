Central Oregon volunteers turn out in full force on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was a day of reflection and service to a variety or organizations on the High Desert and across the country. Here are two examples, presented by Tracee Tuesday.

Through a Camp Fire Central Oregon project, children and their families came together to make Valentines for Veterans. The tradition dates back several years. Valentines created on Monday will be distributed in February to hospitalized veterans. Connect Central Oregon, which helps bring together volunteers and organizations, helped support the Camp Fire.

In addition, the Latino Community Association in Redmond took part in a day of service by moving to a new location with volunteers painting walls and moving furniture.