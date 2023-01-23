Mt. Bachelor’s Northwest lift is closed this week

A gearbox hose which burst at Mt. Bachelor late Saturday caused major issues for its Northwest lift, causing it to shut down.

Officials say the repairs should take a few days, because the ski resort wants to ensure that the spilled fluid is cleaned up properly.

Even though Monday was a bluebird day at the mountain, many skiers did not notice the shutdown of one of its popular lifts.

Worth noting: The Alpenglow and First Rays lifts were also closed earlier in the week, due to lower demand, but the resort says they will be open Friday through Sunday.