today at 8:37 PM
Published 8:28 PM

Mt. Bachelor’s Northwest lift is closed this week

A gearbox hose which burst at Mt. Bachelor late Saturday caused major issues for its Northwest lift, causing it to shut down.

Officials say the repairs should take a few days, because the ski resort wants to ensure that the spilled fluid is cleaned up properly.

Even though Monday was a bluebird day at the mountain, many skiers did not notice the shutdown of one of its popular lifts.

Worth noting: The Alpenglow and First Rays lifts were also closed earlier in the week, due to lower demand, but the resort says they will be open Friday through Sunday.

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

