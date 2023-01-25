Leading Edge Aviation helicopter drops in at Trinity Lutheran School’s ‘Flight Week’

Leading Edge Aviation sent one of its helicopters to Trinity Lutheran School on Wednesday.

The visit was a part of Flight Week at the school. Faculty and students gathered on the soccer field to watch the chopper land.

Before going back to class, students had the opportunity to meet the pilot! Also, the eighth graders received an extra, special experience.

Because they're studying aviation, students received a hands-on tour of the helicopter plus, were given the chance to sit behind the controls.