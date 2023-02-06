Youngest Von Trapp boy in famed movie ‘The Sound of Music’ takes in Bend performance, to actors’ delight

Before Friday's opening night performance of Thoroughly Modern Productions' The Sound of Music at the Tower Theatre, the cast was delighted to learn from their stage manager that a surprise guest was in the audience.

Duane Chase, who played the youngest Von Trapp boy in the famous 1965 movie, was there to enjoy the show and commended the performers for their job afterward.

After the performance, Chase met with the cast and shared stories with the current actors playing the Von Trapp children. He also signed autographs.

Chase now resides in Sisters, having left theater long ago to work in forestry and geology.

Occasionally, he will take in showings of The Sound of Music and will often appear wearing a jacket in the style of Captain Von Trapp.