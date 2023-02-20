Skip to Content
Bend Genealogical Society can help you discover, learn more about your family history

Have you ever wanted to get back to your roots, or trace your own family tree? When it comes to investigating family trees, the Bend Genealogical Society has its own private genealogy library -- and can help you build your own.

BGS has the resources and techniques to help you go even further back in your own family history. They can teach you not only how to find your ancestors, but also their stories.

BGS has monthly meetings on the first Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. until noon. Most of the meetings are free and open to the public, but there are yearly memberships available for $25.

