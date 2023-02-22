New wine bar, Testimony, opens its doors in Redmond, offering unique local wines and more

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wine bar called Testimony has opened its doors on the corner of Sixth Street and Cedar Avenue in Redmond.

The new wine bar features a tasting room with wine pairings and charcuterie board. Wine is available by the glass and they have specially crafted flights which change monthly.

The wine selection has a strong emphasis on local growers and vineyards, with some exclusive partnerships. Testimony is the only place some of these wines are available for purchase.

The wine bar’s ribbon-cutting ceremony is Friday at 11 a.m.