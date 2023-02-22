OSU-Cascades set to launch innovative student career planning program this fall called Cascades Edge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State University–Cascades announced Wednesday it will launch a novel program this fall called Cascades Edge that integrates career preparation into coursework for all students, to prepare them for success in their future careers.

The program is to be called Cascades Edge and will engage all students throughout their enrollment leading to graduation.

Andrew Ketsdever, interim vice president of OSU-Cascades, said Cascades Edge is thought to be among a few college programs nationally that incorporate career readiness coursework into every academic term to accelerate students’ employability.

Career readiness opportunities are typically offered at colleges and universities, yet nationwide, 78% of college students rarely or never access a campus career office, according to a 2018 Strada-Gallup survey.

Students will analyze their personal financial scenarios, including projected student debt obligations after graduation, so that they can understand how their career path will help them meet obligations.

Students also will participate in career preparation activities including research projects, participating in informational interviews and career fairs, as well as developing a professional resume and practicing interview skills.

Students will earn resume-building badges that can be added to their personal websites and social networking website programs that employers often use in seeking job applicants.

“A college career center is invaluable in preparing students for professional success, but only if students access it,” Ketsdever said. “We believe we have developed a solution that will bring the career center to every student at OSU-Cascades and give them the core skills to reap the most value from their tuition investment.”

Ketsdever told NewsChannel 21, “There is an anxiety for students who who feel this need to know what they're going to do before they come to the university. And they're not encouraged necessarily by family and peers to explore options. Cascades Edge was developed to help them do that exploration, to remove that anxiety, and to ensure that students are on the right path for them.”