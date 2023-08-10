Sunriver homeowners say they were sent misleading email endorsing one candidate in owners assn. election

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) — Homeowners in Sunriver are voting this month on electing directors to the Sunriver Owners Association board.

In early July, the SROA members received an email from what appeared to some to be the official association, including the SROA logo, endorsing just one candidate, Bob Tiernan.

What some voters didn’t know was that the association didn’t send the email.

Instead, one of the directors, Larry Ishmael, sent out the endorsement, from a "Sunriver Concerned Citizens" email address.

Saturday is the last day for residents to submit their ballots, but some are demanding the election be paused and calling for the resignation of the director who sent the email.

