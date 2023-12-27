Skip to Content
Local News

Hearing music in your pipes? Here’s why

KTVZ
By
Published 11:06 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The City of Bend is using what's called an SL Rat sewer inspection tool, to find clogged pipes. The tool uses piano noises at various tones to assess blockages in Bend's sewer system.

The sound waves are received and calculated into an assessment score from 1 to 10, 10 being the clearest.

Isabella Warren is learning about the noises come from your pipes and how it's helping the city keep to it's Community Climate Action Plan. Her report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Warren

Isabella Warren is a Multimedia Journalist for NewsChannel 21.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content