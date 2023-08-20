Smoky skies and poor air quality is causing people to find indoor activities

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recently, there have been a number of fires from the Fuzztail fire to the Willamette National Forest wildfires. Those fires have caused the air to become smoky, which makes the air quality to become unhealthy or even in some cases very unhealthy.

With the air quality being so unhealthy people still want to have fun but not outside, causing people to find activities indoors. At the Bend Rock Gym the owner noticed an increase in people coming in to rock climb.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the owner of Bend Rock Gym to find out how business has been going. She has also reached out to other businesses to see if those establishments have experienced the same influx of business. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.