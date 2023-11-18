Sleep in Heavenly Peace and six C.O. service organizations help build beds for 30 kids

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps children in need sleep better and rest a little easier at night, and now 30 more children will have a bed of their own. Six Central Oregon service organizations came together Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds to build more beds for kids in need.

"For Rotarians to do that, it's it's very -- it resonates with us," Mike Mowery, Bend Rotary Club's community service chair, said at Saturday's event. "It's a beautiful day, and we're just thrilled to be here."

The clubs participating in this build were the Greater Bend Rotary, Rotary Club of Bend, Mt. Bachelor Rotary, High Desert Rotary, Sisters Rotary and the Kiwanis Club of Prineville.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Chapter President Joe Myers said, "The community relations guy, him and I had talked, and we had decided that a build day at the fairgrounds was a good idea."

The lumber was donated by Miller Lumber, and Mountain View Heating donated a 14-foot Ford box van so the bed deliveries will run smoothly.

Mowery said, "Rotary International is all about service, about self -- the opportunity for members to not only financially support organizations in the community, but to provide direct service."

This year, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has delivered and installed more than 700 beds in Central Oregon.