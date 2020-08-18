Madras, Cottage Grove DMV offices open for appointments

Madras

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cottage Grove and Madras DMV offices began accepting appointments Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 58 of DMV’s 60 offices across Oregon are open by appointment only for services that must be done in person. You can schedule an appointment online now at www.oregondmv.com/dmv2u.

To keep customers safe, DMV offices are open only for services that require in-person visits. This limits the number of people inside an office, to help maintain safe physical distancing.

The majority of services that require in-person visits are the issuance of driving privileges or identification cards, including the Real ID option.

DMV has not resumed behind-the-wheel testing, so if you need a drive test, you cannot get a license by setting an appointment now.

If you need to replace a lost, stolen or damaged driver license or ID card, you can order one at DMV2U.Oregon.gov, and DMV will mail you a new card identical to your current card. You cannot use DMV’s online card replacement option online to change to a Real ID card or to make any other change to your driving privileges or type of card.

Due to COVID-19, all other DMV business needs to be done by mail or online. Visit DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see if you can get your service online. Or visit OregonDMV.com to download forms to print and mail to DMV.

If you need a VIN inspection, you do not need an appointment at several DMV offices. Find out if a nearby office offers drive-up VIN inspections at OregonDMV.com.

Only the Condon and Heppner DMV offices remain closed – because the facilities where they are located are closed to the public.

Grace period through Dec. 31

It may take several months for Oregon DMV to catch up with the COVID-19 backlog of customers. State lawmakers have given Oregon residents a grace period through the end of the year to help customers, while DMV catches up.

Senate Bill 1601 passed in this summer extended the grace period for expired driver licenses, ID cards, vehicle registration, trip permits and more to Dec. 31, 2020.

More information

Find out what the grace period covers here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/DMV/docs/Citation_Moratorium_Memo.pdf

Find out if you need the Real ID option and if so what documents you need at your appointment at Oregon.gov/realid