Madras woman helps 1,000s worldwide with endometriosis find support, answers

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Endometriosis, a painful medical condition that affects millions of women worldwide, has not been adequately researched, according to a Madras woman who has helped thousands of women learn more about the illness and treatment options.

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 people with uteruses and takes an average of 10 years to be diagnosed, due to such minimal knowledge about the disease, in which tissue similar to what lines the uterus is found outside the uterus, according to a recent NBC News report.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano is talking Monday with Nancy Peterson, founder of Nancy's Nooks, a self-help website and Facebook group that focuses on endometriosis, and how she has been able to provide help and support for women living with endometriosis all around the world.

Petersen, who started the endometriosis treatment program at St. Charles Bend several decades ago, said the Facebook group she started in 2012 has grown to more than 125,000 followers "due to poor outcomes in treatment" for the illness.

