Madras mother, daughter arrested in drug raid

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A non-fatal drug overdose led to a raid on a Madras trailer and the arrest of a mother and daughter who live there on drug delivery, conspiracy and assault charges, with more charges likely, police said.

Madras police, assisted by Warm Springs police, served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a trailer at the Trails West RV Park on Southwest Bard Lane, Police Chief Tanner Stanfill said.

Based on a Madras police investigation of the drug overdose, Stanfill said officers had probable cause for drug delivery occurring at the trailer, and applied for an received a search warrant.

When the warrant was served, the 50-year-old mother and 21-year-old daughter were home and were arrested, Stanfill said. Officers seized evidence including 2.7 ounces of methamphetamine, scales, plastic bags and more than $1,200 in cash.