Madras police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

Madras

First drive in 2 years, didn't return home; 72-year-old memory, health issues

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Madras police and other agencies were searching and seeking the public’s help Friday in finding a 72-year-old Madras woman with memory and health issues who left her home in an SUV Thursday evening – her first drive in some two years – to go see a friend, but did not return home.

Mary “Vonnie” Vonette McIntire was last seen around 7 p.m. at the wheel of a red 2005 Jeep Cherokee, with Oregon veterans license plate D69200, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-2 and 109 pounds, with short red hair, and last was seen wearing jeans, a purple shirt, white shoes and a black jacket.

Police Chief Tanner Stanfill said police took the missing person report around 9:40 p.m. and that an “attempt to locate” bulletin was sent to police agencies around the region.

Her husband of 42 years, Leonard McIntire, told NewsChannel 21 his wife just had a knee operation and was undergoing tests for the early stages of Parkinson’s. He said she had been losing a lot of weight and did not take her purse or any ID when she left their home on Northeast Begonia Street, near St. Charles Madras, heading to visit a friend in the 200 block of Ninth Street.

Stanfill said her husband reported they previously lived in Redmond and that she likes to drive the back roads to Lake Simtustus. Redmond police checked their previous address there and did not find McIntire or the red Jeep.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact Madras Police Officer Isiah Duarte through Jefferson County dispatch at 541-475-2201.