NeighborImpact helps city of Madras secure $1.5 million grant for planned homeless facility

25-bed services center will be warming, cooling shelter for men, women and families

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact said Tuesday it provided-grant writing services and technical assistance to help secure a $1.5 million federal grant, with the city of Madras contributing another $300,000, for property acquisition, design and construction of a planned homeless service center.

The Community Development Block Grant program provides grant funds to cities and counties to upgrade public infrastructure, develop community facilities and provide essential services to its citizens and workforce — but applying for CDBG funding can be complex and time-consuming. That’s where NeighborImpact’s assistance came in.

This project is a partnership and collaboration among NeighborImpact, the city of Madras and the Jefferson County Faith Based Network.

“Collaborative partnerships such as this are critical in achieving big goals, especially in smaller communities,” said Mayor Richard Ladeby. “We’re looking forward to good outcomes from this center.”

The planned homeless services center, a 2,250-square-foot residential facility, will function as a winter warming and summer cooling shelter and will provide 25 beds and support services – including kitchen and food services, showers and access to various health services – to men, women and families experiencing homelessness .

A NeighborImpact representative said the location of the facility is still being determined.

The number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless continues to grow. According to the Homeless Leadership Coalition’s annual Point in Time Count, the number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless in Jefferson County increased from 24 to 53 between 2017 and 2020.

Compounding the underlying economic and housing market conditions that contribute to the rising rates of homelessness, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to elevate these numbers in Jefferson County.

“Madras has been faithfully served by volunteers working out of churches and ad hoc spaces to meet the needs of the homeless. This facility is foundational to continued efforts to meet the immediate survival needs of the community’s vulnerable citizens,” said Scott Cooper, executive director of NeighborImpact.

The Jefferson County Faith Based Network – a current leader in addressing the growing issues of homelessness in Jefferson County – will be the owner and operator of the facility upon its completion. The JCFBN has been serving the basic needs of Jefferson County since its creation in 2013. They serve persons experiencing homelessness through engagement from local churches, businesses and other community-based organizations. Since their inception, they have assisted about 250 homeless individuals.

“Having a permanent location for the center will help us provide more focused services to our homeless community and develop more comprehensive services to help them move forward towards greater levels of self-sufficiency and stability,” stated Tony Mitchell, director of the Faith Based Network.

The first phase of the project includes design and land acquisition, which will begin shortly and is expected to be a six-to nine-month process.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.