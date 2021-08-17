Housing Works to celebrate opening of Madras, Redmond affordable housing projects

Madras

All 90 units already leased and occupied

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Housing Works soon will stage a pair of celebrations to mark the completion of two affordable housing projects, adding 23 units in Madras and 67 units in Redmond, all of which already have been leased and occupied.

On Friday, starting at 8 a.m., Housing Works staff will gather with partners, sponsors, government representatives and Madras community members to celebrate the grand opening of Rolling Sage, which provides 23 affordable, two-bedroom apartments with lots of natural light and nicely equipped with modern amenities.

The new community is located at 246 NE Jefferson St., next to Canyon East Apartments. The affordable property is income-restricted to households making at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI) with rents starting at $625. Seven units are further subsidized to reach households making at or below 30% AMI with rents starting at $255.

Housing Works Executive Director David Brandt states, “As the affordable housing crisis in Central Oregon broadens and deepens, the urgent need to provide affordable options in our smaller towns has become more compelling. These new homes are providing some relief for 23 low-income households in Madras that are struggling with rising rental costs.”

Rolling Sage is made up of two three-story, craftsman-style buildings on a 1.38-acre site. The property includes a nicely furnished community room for residents to use and the City of Madras has plans to build a city park on adjacent land donated by Housing Works. The waiting list for the property, managed by EPIC Property Management, is now closed, and all 23 apartments are leased up and occupied.

The grand opening event will include speakers from local government and financial partners. After a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, guests will be invited to tour the property and enjoy light refreshments. Members of the public are welcome to attend the event.

On Wednesday, August 25th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Housing Works staff will gather with partners, sponsors, government representatives and Redmond community members to celebrate the grand opening of Canyon Edge, which provides 67 affordable, one, two and three-bedroom apartments with lots of natural light and modern amenities.

The new community consists of three buildings located at 1575, 1600 and 1610 SW Reindeer Avenue, next to Reindeer Meadows Apartments. The affordable property is income-restricted to households making at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI). Twenty units are further subsidized to reach households making at or below 30% AMI.

Canyon Edge is made up of three three-story, craftsman-style buildings on two sites totaling 2.81 acres. The property includes two nicely furnished community rooms with exercise equipment for residents to use, a playground, and is located near the Dry Canyon walking trail and local businesses. The waiting list for the property, managed by EPIC Property Management, is now closed, and all 67 apartments are leased up and occupied.

The Redmond grand opening event also will include speakers from local government and financial partners. After a ceremonial ribbon -cutting, guests will be invited to tour the property and enjoy light refreshments. Members of the public are welcome to attend the event.

In addition to Housing Works, the development team for both projects included general contractor R&H Construction, Pinnacle Architecture, investor PNC Real Estate, lender Washington Federal and property manager EPIC. Canyon Edge was constructed using funds from Oregon Housing and Community Services’ LIFT Housing Program, 4% low income housing tax credits (LIHTC), and was built on land owned by Housing Works.

Housing Works is the largest affordable housing provider in Central Oregon. It provides people with quality, safe and affordable homes; and through a number of collaborations, it provides the resources to help people stabilize their lives. Housing Works developments in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Sisters have won awards for innovation, economic impact, design, and beautification. For more information, visit www.housing-works.org.