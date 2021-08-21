Highway 97 reopens after crash on north end of Madras

Madras

(Update: Highway 97 reopens)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash late Saturday afternoon closed U.S. Highway 97 near the north end of Madras for a time, but a detour was in place shortly after, officials said.

The crash was reported near milepost 92. Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the sheriff’s office was on scene, assisting Madras and Oregon State Police.

The highway was reopened by 6:30 p.m. We’ll have more details as they become available.