Madras boy, 8, struck by car, seriously injured after crashing scooter on street

Madras

Witnesses help lift car off child

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 8-year-old Madras boy was seriously injured when his non-motorized kick scooter crashed onto a southeast Madras street and he was hit by a car, then dragged about 20 feet before witnesses lifted the car off him, police said Friday.

Police were dispatched around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday to the reported vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash at the corner of Strawberry Lane and J Street, Police Chief Tanner Stanfill said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County EMS and Jefferson County Fire also responded.

Stanfill said an investigation found the boy was riding a scooter near the road and crashed onto Strawberry Lane, in the lane of traffic.

A 24-year-old Madras woman was driving west on J Street and had just turned south onto Strawberry Lane when the child crashed into her lane, the chief said. Witnesses aid the driver was at low speeds, Stanfill said, and she had just made a sharp left turn.

The child was hit and run over by the car, dragged about 20 feet. Stanfill said witnesses ran to the boy’s aid and partially lifted the front of the car so he could be removed from beneath it.

The child was injured in the crash and also burned from the heat of the car, the police chief said. He was taken to St. Charles Bend and later flown to St. Charles Bend for treatment. Neighbors of the family told NewsChannel 21 he later was taken to a Portland burn center.

The driver cooperated with police and was cited for driving without a license.