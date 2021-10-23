Smoky kitchen fire at Madras apartment claims 2 dogs’ lives

JCFD crews also transport passenger to hospital after T-bone crash on Hwy 97 at Dover Lane

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A kitchen fire filled a Madras apartment with smoke on Saturday, claiming two dogs’ lives, Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 reported.

Around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to a reported smoke alarm and smell of smoke at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Madison Street, Deputy Fire Chief Kasey Skaar said.

Arriving crews found a unit full of smoke and searched the apartment while the fire was put out, contained to the kitchen area, Skaar said. The occupant was not home at the time, but two dogs were found deceased, he said.

The fire appeared to have started on the stovetop and spread to nearby combustibles. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced resident.

As crews were back in station putting equipment back in service came word of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Dover Lane, South of Redmond, Skaar said. A front-seat passenger was removed from one of the vehicles and taken to St. Charles Madras.

Jefferson County EMS also responded to both scenes, with Madras police assisting at the fire and Oregon State Police at the crash, the fire official said.