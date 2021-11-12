Bentz, fellow congressman meet with C.O. farmers, ranchers in Madras to discuss water, other issues

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., and fellow freshman Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, held a roundtable meeting Friday with Central Oregon farmers and ranchers to discuss the status of water issues and federal funding, as well as other topics of concern.

The midday event was held at the Central Oregon Livestock Auction Yard in Madras.

Those on hand to meet the two lawmakers shared their concerns about water supplies amid an historic drought, hiring challenges and conservation efforts related to the spotted frog, as well as a possible project to pipe irrigation water out of Lake Billy Chinook, among other issues.

Crook County Judge Seth Crawford also was on hand.

NewsChannel 21’s Carly Keenan attended the meeting and will have a full report at 5 p.m.