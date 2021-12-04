SW Madras residents awakened by numerous gunshots; no injuries reported, 1 home damaged

No suspects located; police seek tips, security video

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous southwest Madras residents were awakened by gunshots early Saturday morning, but police who investigated the reports said no one was injured and they have not found who was behind them.

Madras police, assisted by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, responded to “multiple shots fired calls” in the southwest area of the city between 3 and 5:30 a.m., Sgt. Mel Brown said.

“Multiple callers reported hearing shots from various locations and times,” Brown said in a news release. While no one apparently was injured, “one residence reported property damage,” he said.

Madras police detectives are following up on the investigation, the sergeant said, asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact Detective Brent Schulke at (541) 475-2201.

Facebook groups such as "Madras Oregon Community and Events" had numerous reports of citizens awakened and frightened by hearing several gunshots, one saying: "So close it scared me that I couldn't go back to sleep." Others said they heard what sounded like tapping on their windows.

One resident said they "heard two separate rounds of shots very clearly, spaced a couple of hours apart." Others reported hearing 10-11 shots.