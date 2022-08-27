Skip to Content
Airshow of the Cascades at Madras Airport set for second day of fun on the ground, aerobatics in the sky

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Airshow of the Cascades is back and celebrating its 20th anniversary at the Madras Airport. The show wraps up on Saturday afternoon with the second of two performances.

Visit their website for details on the schedule, various offerings and ticket prices.

People are able to fill their day with a sunrise breakfast, food booths and vendors, a car show, live music, and of course the big airshow. Veterans and kids 5 and under get in for free.

Kelsey McGee will be on hand for the big show and checking out all the fun on the ground and speak with families who are enjoying the airshow and festival. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten; our 6 p.m. newscast is pre-empted by sports on NBC and Fox.

