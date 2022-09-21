Skip to Content
OSP, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s help to find missing Madras man

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public Wednesday, asking them to help look for a missing and endangered Madras resident last seen more than two weeks ago.

An OSP bulletin distributed Wednesday said Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, last was seen at his home in the 1600 block of Southwest Culver Highway.

Nielson is described as 6 feet tall and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. OSP said he has gray and brown hair that is typically pulled back.

It is not known what Nielson was wearing at the time of his disappearance, OSP said. No other details were released.

If anyone has any information on Thomas’s disappearance or if he is seen, they are asked to contact local law enforcement through the Frontier regional 911 contact number of (541) 475-2201.

