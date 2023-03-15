Madras City Council appoints Christy Wurster interim city administrator

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – At their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, the Madras City Council appointed Christy Wurster to serve as interim city administrator, beginning March 20.

Mayor Mike Lepin has been serving as city administrator pro tem since March 4th due to the resignation of former Administrator Gus Burril.

Wurster has more than 25 years’ experience in municipal government and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Portland State University. For the past seven years, she has been providing interim services to a number of cities, has an impressive portfolio of successful program implementation and comes with excellent references.

“We’re looking forward to having a talented and experienced person like Ms. Wurster at the helm who can help us navigate through this temporary time of change. City staff are extremely busy with budget, development and infrastructure projects, hiring, and so much more,” stated Mayor Mike Lepin. “Even in the short time I’ve been Pro Tem, I have been enlightened to the tremendous amount of business that is accomplished daily at City Hall.”

In addition to seeking a permanent city administrator, the city is in the process of onboarding an Interim Police Services Director while they continue the recruitment of a permanent police chief, several new police officers, onboarding the new Airport Manager, completing the process for new Airport Fixed Base Operator services, and recruiting a new City Recorder.

“Our goal right now is to steady the ship while we fulfill our staffing needs and manage the day-to-day business of the City,” stated HR Director Charo Miller. “Ms. Wurster has experience in budgets, urban renewal, economic development, public works infrastructure planning, and she is very personable. We’re pleased she was available to assist us at this time.”

For more information on the open positions at the City of Madras, please visit www.ci.madras.or.us.