Madras, ODOT plan open house on South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Madras and Oregon Department of Transportation are hosting a public meeting Thursday evening to talk about the South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan. The plan aims to address transportation safety, access and connectivity issues along U.S. 97 and U.S. 26 in south Madras.

The agencies invite you to join them at this event to learn more about the plan, provide valuable input and share ideas.

Meeting Details:

Date: Thursday, July 13

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Jefferson County Community Wellness Room

500 NE A Street, Madras, OR

Suite 102

Visit the project page for additional information about the South Madras Concept Area Refinement Plan and to stay updated on project developments.